Melissa Ann Fiorini
1983 - 2020
Melissa Ann Fiorini
04/07/1983 - 10/03/2020
Melissa Ann Fiorini, 37, of Greentown, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 3, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Dino Fiorini, who died October 20, 2015.
Born April 7, 1983 the beloved daughter of Anthony Herda Jr and Debera (Pearce) Herda.
She was a Graduate of the Roxbury High School with the Class of 2001, where she was a girl drummer in the Marching Band.
Melissa was an avid animal lover and was always caring for animals.
In addition, to her parents, she is survived by and was a special mother to her daughter Carina Rose Fiorini, who was the light of her life.
She was a kind and caring person who would put other people's needs before her own, and was always helping people, and is survived by too many friends to mention.
Since she was an animal lover and helper memorial donations may be made in her name to AWSOM Animal Shelter, PO Box 13, Stroudsburg PA 18360.
There will be no services at this time, the Bensing Thomas Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Bensing Thomas Funeral Home

Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
