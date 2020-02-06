|
Melissa Marie Griffin-Singer
02/04/2020
Melissa Marie Griffin-Singer, 45, of Stroudsburg passed away peacefully Tuesday February 4, 2020 at the St. Luke's- Monroe Campus.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she was the loving daughter of Gerald R. and Jeanie (Dilts) Griffin of East Stroudsburg.
Melissa was a graduate of East Stroudsburg High School and Monroe County Vocational Class of 1992. She worked in the housekeeping department at Pocono Summit and a counselor for the suicide prevention hotline. Melissa had a big heart; she loved helping people and animals. She loved mostly being a mother. Melissa was a devoted daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and mother and will be sadly missed by her entire family.
In addition to her loving parents, she will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Katelynn Singer of Hawley PA; brothers Thomas Griffin of California and Nicholas Griffin of East Stroudsburg; sister Jennifer Snook and husband Adam of Aston PA; niece Madison Snook of Aston PA; grandparents Richard and Marilyn Dilts of East Stroudsburg; aunts Joan Gouger and Jean Stevens; uncle John Griffin.
Calling hours will be Tuesday evening February 11, 2020 from 6-8 P.M in the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301 and again on Wednesday morning 10:00 A.M -11:00 A.M. also in the funeral home immediately followed by a funeral service officiated by Pastor Dana Antal and Pastor Lynda Keefer of Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church. Her burial will take place at the Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church 915 Nth 5th St. Stroudsburg PA, 18360.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301 online condolences may be made on lantermanallenfh.com.
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020