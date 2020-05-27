|
|
Melvin Huffman
03/07/1943 - 05/22/2020
Melvin Huffman of Stroudsburg, PA, passed away from heart & lung related issues on May 22, 2020, and joined his wife Mary Huffman in spirit, who passed 10 years prior. He was 77 years old. Melvin was born in Chillicothe, Oh, and retired in East Stroudsburg, PA. He was a USN Retired Chief, and went on to work at Shawnee Press in Delaware Water Gap for several years prior to retirement. Melvin was an avid Ham Radio Operator, as well as Photography and Computer enthusiast.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard and Lillian Huffman of Cincinnati, OH, sister Linda of Amelia, OH, and wife, Mary Huffman, of East Stroudsburg, PA. He is survived by his children, Robert Huffman and his wife Phyllis of Chillicothe, OH and grandchildren Adam and Ashley Huffman, Daughter Megan and son in law Steven Hovey, Jr, of Ranson, WV, and grandchildren Alexandra (Hovey) Zweverink and Marissa Hovey. Also surviving are his sisters Judith Applegate of Williamsport, OH, Sandra and Gail Nichols of Wilmington, OH, Joanne Wilson of Chillicothe, OH, and Danny and Susan Huffman of Cincinnati, OH, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A small graveside service will be performed at Prospect Cemetery, in East Stroudsburg, PA, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 10:30am. This will be closed casket, and limited to no more than 10 guests at a time due to the current Covid19 restrictions. Robert, Megan, and Steve will remain graveside for visitors, once the initial visitors have left, if anyone would like to wait in their cars until such time they are permitted to approach. A celebration of life will be planned later this year by the family, once restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at , or the at .
Prospect Cemetery
501 Prospect St. East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
https://www.burialplanning.com/cemeteries/prospect-cemetery/
Published in Pocono Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020