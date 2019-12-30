|
|
Melvin R. Frable
12/29/2019
Melvin R. Frable, 87, of Kunkletown, passed away on Sunday, December 29 in the Brookmont Health Care Center in Effort. He was the husband of Kay (Greenzweig) Frable. They had observed their 60th wedding anniversary in May.
Born in Kunkletown, he was a son of the late Raymond and Irene (Beers) Frable. Melvin had worked as a control room supervisor for PP & L for thirty years, retiring in 1994. Prior to that, he worked at the R & R Toy Co. in Pen Argyl.
He was a US Army veteran and a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ in Kunkletown. Melvin was an avid bowler, he played softball and he liked to help farm.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jill Frable and her fiancé' David Eisler of Philadelphia; a sister, Gladys Meixsell and her husband Dalen of Saylorsburg and by nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Kresge.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 3 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in St. Matthew's United Church of Christ. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM with Rev. Suzanne Brooks-Cope officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthew's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown PA 18058 or to the Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 357, Kunkletown PA 18058. The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019