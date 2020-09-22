Michael A. Barnwell9/20/2020Michael A. Barnwell, 55, of Blakeslee passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital-Bartonsville. Born in New York City, New York he was the son of Nadine Barnwell. Michael was the husband of Burnette (Jenkins) Barnwell, with whom he had been married to for 31 years.Michael held many jobs including Police Officer and Security, but was most known for his Ministry services. He had lived in the Blakeslee area for the past 20 years and prior to that in Brooklyn, NY. Michael was also a United States Airforce Veteran.He is preceded in death by his son Michael Barnwell, Jr.Cremation services are private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg