|
|
Michael Berardi
03/02/1938 - 04/17/2020
Michael Berardi age 82 of Stroudsburg Pa, passed away suddenly on Friday April 17th in Palm Harbor Florida. Born 03/02 1938 in NYC, he was the son of the late Anthony Miletto and Teresa Emily Berardi. He was the loving and remarkable husband and soulmate to his wife Nancy (Silfee) Berardi, sharing 15 years of happiness. He resided in the Poconos since the late 1970's. Through the past 50 years he had numerous construction companies building hundreds of homes throughout the area, he opened and established marketing firms, owned several land development companies and operated one of the region's most successful mortgage companies. He is best known for his success in business, his unending diligence and perseverance to accomplish his "next" venture, his loyalty and love for his family and friends, his intelligence and quick wit, and of course planning his next fishing adventure. He was a true friend and mentor to many along the way. Commonly known by everyone who knew him was that "The office door to Mike Berardi" was always open. He Continuously took the time to listen and assist in any way possible. We have lost a great man.
He was a devoted and proud father to his 4 children, Michael Berardi Jr of Miami Fl, Toni Lee Dowdican and husband Tim of Mt Top Pa, Bianca Berardi and fiancée Franco Gonzalez of Coral Gables Fl and Evette Cox and husband Scott of Palm Bay Fl. His children will forever remember him as a mentor, a best friend, a voice of reason, and truly the best dad one could ever ask for. Through his humor, wisdom and guidance, the life lessons that he taught will never be forgotten. He also leaves behind 4 sisters, Rene Herman and husband Horst of Patchogue, NY, Robin Pellegrini of Garden City NY, Roberta Sikora of Miami Gardens Fl, Linda Weinert of Port Orange Fl, and brother Robert Sikora of East Patchogue NY and was preceded in death by his brother Christopher Berardi. In addition, he is survived by his 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, all whom he loved dearly.
In his honor and remembrance, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020