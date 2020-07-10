Michael D. Price
1/18/1977 - 7/7/2020
Michael D. Price, 43, of Stroudsburg, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at home.
Born on January 18, 1977 in Plainfield, NJ, he was a son of Susan (Shoemaker) Rowe of East Stroudsburg and the late David Price.
Michael was a self-employed real estate investor.
He was an avid NY Giants fan, loved golfing and outdoors; and was an adventurous and spontaneous traveler who was unafraid of trying anything new.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Myka Price of East Stroudsburg; his significant other, Courtney Lee of Stroudsburg; a stepson, Chase Lee of South Carolina; a sister, Christine Price of Warrior Run; a brother, Jason Rowe of Bushkill; a niece, Araya Roman of Mt. Pocono; and several nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at 5:00PM followed by a time of sharing at 6:00PM. Cremation was private and burial will take place at German Protestant Cemetery in Mahanoy City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to a local charity of one's choice
.
