1/
Michael D. Santana Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael D. Santana Jr.
07/06/2020
Michael D. Santana Jr. 43 of Tobyhanna, Pa. passed away on Monday July 6, 2020. Born in New York City, N.Y. he was the son of Diana Colon of Bethlehem, Pa. Michael was a resident of the Tobyhanna area for the past 22 years and prior to that of New York.
He was a retired Navy Military Seal and was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his mother Diana he is also survived by a daughter Katlin Santana of Bethlehem, a brother Jonathan Felton, and 2 sisters: Lisa Santana and Precious Reid.
There will be a viewing on Sunday July 12, 2020 from 2-4:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. Cremation will follow the services.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved