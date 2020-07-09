Michael D. Santana Jr.07/06/2020Michael D. Santana Jr. 43 of Tobyhanna, Pa. passed away on Monday July 6, 2020. Born in New York City, N.Y. he was the son of Diana Colon of Bethlehem, Pa. Michael was a resident of the Tobyhanna area for the past 22 years and prior to that of New York.He was a retired Navy Military Seal and was of the Christian faith.In addition to his mother Diana he is also survived by a daughter Katlin Santana of Bethlehem, a brother Jonathan Felton, and 2 sisters: Lisa Santana and Precious Reid.There will be a viewing on Sunday July 12, 2020 from 2-4:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. Cremation will follow the services.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg