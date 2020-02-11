|
Michael D. Urban Sr.
2/9/2020
Michael D. Urban Sr., 64, of Albrightsville, passed away Sunday, February 9 in his home.
He was the loving husband of Virginia M. (Radovich) Urban. They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in June.
Born in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of the late Robert Urban and the late Lillian (Rugarber) Urban.
Michael was a maintenance mechanic at various apartment complexes in Bucks County for many years. He was an Army Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and shooting pool in the APA. He was a member of the Bucks County Anglers Club. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Nick Ferry and his fiance AnnaMarie Tartaglia of Feasterville, Michael D. Urban Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Mississippi; two daughters, KellyAnn Olschewske and her husband Ken of Feasterville, Crystal Urban of Croydon; four brothers, Barry Urban, John Urban, Billy Urban, Bruce Urban; two sisters, Agnes Bellardo, Margaret Koons; and fourteen grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Edith Grosscup and a brother.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 1:00 PM from Virginia and Michael's residence. The American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert will conduct military honors at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2158 N. Main Ave., Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020