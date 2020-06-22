Michael Ebo Maxwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Ebo Maxwell
6/18/2020
Michael Ebo Maxwell, 74, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Thursday, June 18 in St. Claire's Hospital, Dover, NJ.
He was the loving husband of Marian (Ampah) Maxwell. They would have observed their 48th wedding anniversary on July 1st of this year.
Born in Kumasi, Ghana, he was the son of the late Sophia (Woode) and the late Thomas Maxwell.
He he belonged to the East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Men's Fellowship in Ghana.
Michael was the Director of Human Relations at ATS in Accra, Ghana for thirty years before retiring in 2000. He later worked as a general manager at the Golden Tulip in Ghana, retiring in 2005. He was a people's person with a kind, friendly, and gentle heart. He had many friends throughout his life, but most of all, he was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Edward and Harry Sarpong, both of Accra, Ghana; three daughters, Sue Bougham of London, UK, Michelle Maxwell-Dodoo of East Stroudsburg, Maime Maxwell of Katy, TX; three brothers, Tony A. Brown, Ebenezer and Charles Quansah; four sisters, Prudence Boamah, Ewurasi Sackey, Emma Adofo, Molly Brown; a son-in-law, Nee Dodoo; and ten grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Maxwell.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 3 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM from the funeral home. Burial will follow in Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maxwell Family, 117 Denise Lane, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved