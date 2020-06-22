Michael Ebo Maxwell6/18/2020Michael Ebo Maxwell, 74, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Thursday, June 18 in St. Claire's Hospital, Dover, NJ.He was the loving husband of Marian (Ampah) Maxwell. They would have observed their 48th wedding anniversary on July 1st of this year.Born in Kumasi, Ghana, he was the son of the late Sophia (Woode) and the late Thomas Maxwell.He he belonged to the East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Men's Fellowship in Ghana.Michael was the Director of Human Relations at ATS in Accra, Ghana for thirty years before retiring in 2000. He later worked as a general manager at the Golden Tulip in Ghana, retiring in 2005. He was a people's person with a kind, friendly, and gentle heart. He had many friends throughout his life, but most of all, he was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Edward and Harry Sarpong, both of Accra, Ghana; three daughters, Sue Bougham of London, UK, Michelle Maxwell-Dodoo of East Stroudsburg, Maime Maxwell of Katy, TX; three brothers, Tony A. Brown, Ebenezer and Charles Quansah; four sisters, Prudence Boamah, Ewurasi Sackey, Emma Adofo, Molly Brown; a son-in-law, Nee Dodoo; and ten grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Maxwell.A visitation will be held on Friday, July 3 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM from the funeral home. Burial will follow in Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maxwell Family, 117 Denise Lane, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville