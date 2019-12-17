|
Michael F. Amerman
7/19/1965 - 12/10/2019
Michael F. Amerman age 54 of Albrightsville, PA formerly of Browns Mills, NJ passed away December 10, 2019 at his home in Albrightsville.
He was the husband of Sandy M. (Klimek) Amerman who passed away on December 10th at home.
He was born in Camden, NJ on July 19, 1965, son of Frank Amerman of Eastampton, NJ and the late Ruth (Haskins) Kiefer.
Michael was the owner/operator of Mike's Home Improvements in Albrightsville for many years.
He is survived by his father: Frank Amerman of Eastampton, NJ and his brother: Todd Amerman of Marlton, NJ his step sister Erin Kiefer of Bayville, NJ and nephews Cory Amerman of Eastampton, NJ, Cole Amerman of Winter Garden.
He was preceded in death by his son: Michael Paul. Klimek on June 20, 1984.
Family requests that no Flowers be sent and in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 in their name. Michael loved animals and this would be the best way to honor them.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019