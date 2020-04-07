|
|
Michael J. Losquadro
4/5/2020
Michael J. Losquadro, 41, of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020. Born in Hackensack, New Jersey he was the son of the late Rocco and Audrey (Amendt) Losquadro.
Michael was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 5 years and prior to that he resided in the Kresgeville, Pa. area. He was employed as the social media manager for Vocelli's Pizzeria in Tannersville for the past 10 years. He was of the catholic faith.
He is survived by a sister Katelyn Losquadro of Brodheadsville, Pa. and his companion Carissa McCaughey of Stroudsburg, Pa.
Private cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020