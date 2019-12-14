|
|
Michael J. Vanchieri
09/08/1964 - 12/12/2019
Michael John Vanchieri, 55, passed away surrounded by his loving family after a short battle with cancer, December 12, 2019, at his home.
He was born September 8, 1964, in Saddlebrook, N.J., the son of Anthony Vanchieri and the late Edda Woelfel.
Michael was the loving husband of Jeralyn (Palmenteri) Vanchieri. They celebrated their 24th Wedding Anniversary on September 9th.
Michael served in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman and a Field Medic for the 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune. Most recently he was Chief Administrative Officer - Systems and Co CEO for Eye Care Specialists which he retired from in July of this year.
Michael will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 24 years, Jeralyn Vanchieri of Effort. Michael was a devoted father to his children, son, Michael, and daughter, Anna Vanchieri, both of Effort, Pa., and daughter, Cristian Randeau and her husband, Patrick, of Bartonsville, Pa.; and number one grandpa to his two grandsons, Van and Rayce Randeau of Bartonsville. He was the brother of Anthony Vanchieri who shares his life with his wife, Valerie, from Alexandria, Va., as well as their daughters, Melina and Grace. Michael is survived by his father, Anthony Vanchieri and stepmother, Joanne Vanchieri, of Charlotte, N.C.; stepbrothers and sisters and their families.
Michael enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodworking, playing guitar with his buddies, grilling, adventuring with his sweetheart, and most of all, spending time quality with his family. Every tradition we have is because of him, we will honor him by continuing under the umbrella of love that he has created with each of us. We remember him as a playful hero, strong and sweet.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16th at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, where family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 3 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Michael J. Vanchieri to a or to the family c/o Jeralyn Vanchieri, and mailed to Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 1426 Route 209, Gilbert, PA 18331.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert, Pa. 18331
www.gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019