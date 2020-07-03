Michael John Everett
1/15/1985 - 6/30/2020
Michael John Everett, 35, of East Stroudsburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday afternoon, June 30, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg.
Born on January 15, 1985 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of Lewis Everett and Elaine (Cramer) Everett both of East Stroudsburg.
He was a lifetime resident of Monroe County, 2003 graduate of East Stroudsburg High School, and worked for Pocono Upholstery, a family owned business.
In addition to his parents, surviving are a brother, Ryan Everett; nephew, Chase Ryan Roberts; and his significant other, Charliann Messler.
Because of his unselfish act, Michael was an organ donor so he could help others.
There will be a graveside service at 11:00AM Tuesday, July 7, at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
