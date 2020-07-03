1/
Michael John Everett
1985 - 2020
Michael John Everett
1/15/1985 - 6/30/2020
Michael John Everett, 35, of East Stroudsburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday afternoon, June 30, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg.
Born on January 15, 1985 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of Lewis Everett and Elaine (Cramer) Everett both of East Stroudsburg.
He was a lifetime resident of Monroe County, 2003 graduate of East Stroudsburg High School, and worked for Pocono Upholstery, a family owned business.
In addition to his parents, surviving are a brother, Ryan Everett; nephew, Chase Ryan Roberts; and his significant other, Charliann Messler.
Because of his unselfish act, Michael was an organ donor so he could help others.
There will be a graveside service at 11:00AM Tuesday, July 7, at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
