Michael Joseph Brant
5/23/2020
Michael Joseph Brant, 61, of East Stroudsburg passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospice House-Pocono on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born in Lyndhurst, NJ he was the son of the late Mieczysla and Margaret (Null) Brant. He was the companion of Linda Johnson.
Michael graduated Lyndhurst High School and went on to work in Maintenance Engineering for most of his life. He was of the Catholic faith.
Cremation was private with Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 assisting the family in arranging.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020