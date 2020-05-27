Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Michael Joseph Brant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Joseph Brant Obituary
Michael Joseph Brant
5/23/2020
Michael Joseph Brant, 61, of East Stroudsburg passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospice House-Pocono on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born in Lyndhurst, NJ he was the son of the late Mieczysla and Margaret (Null) Brant. He was the companion of Linda Johnson.
Michael graduated Lyndhurst High School and went on to work in Maintenance Engineering for most of his life. He was of the Catholic faith.
Cremation was private with Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 assisting the family in arranging.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -