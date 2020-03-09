|
|
Michael Loverdi
3/8/2020
Michael Loverdi, 46, of Stroudsburg, passed away on March 8, 2020. He was the husband of Jessica Loverdi. They would have celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on July 4th.
Michael grew up in Little Falls, NJ and was a 1991 graduate of Passaic Valley High School, where he excelled in football. As a youth athlete, he also participated in baseball and wrestling - winning numerous awards and accolades. After high school, Michael moved to Arizona, where he owned a business and rode his motorcycle through the desert. He returned home and graduated from Wilkes University with a degree in English.
Michael was a coach and teacher and devoted his career to working with youth in the Pocono Mountain School District. He was very proud of his west family and always encouraged them to reach their full potential. He stayed in touch with many of his students, and they frequently reached out for advice and support - well after they graduated from high school. Michael was also an author and artist. His custom artwork has been featured in fine arts studios and exhibitions in Manhattan, The Hamptons, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Scottsdale-AZ, and Los Angeles; as well as appearing in art publications worldwide.
Michael was a caring father, devoted son, fun uncle, best friend, and adoring husband. In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his mother, Charlotte Loverdi; son, Antonio Loverdi, daughters, Rayana Loverdi, Chloe, Morgan, and Natalie Wenton. He is also survived by his bothers-in-laws and sisters-in-laws Jill and Geoffrey Boblick of New Cumberland, PA and Joanna and Kevin Aul of Cresco, PA; nieces and nephews, Hannah, Macy, and Michael Boblick, Sloan, Spencer, and Sydney Higbie, and Jessica, Jamie, and Jake Loverdi. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Terry Rapp, Aunt, Betty-Ann Grum, and Uncle, Dr. Richard Foggio and his husband, Robert. Michael also leaves behind several very close friends, whom he considered his brothers.
Michael was pre-deceased by his brother Jimmy Loverdi, who he loved and missed dearly. Michael was passionate and loyal. His friends and family will remember him laughing, riding his motorcycles, and always happy to lend a helping hand.
There will be a visitation for family and friends on Thursday, March 12, from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Services will be held on Friday, March 13, at the funeral home with visitation beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with Pastor Dorothy Stem officiating. Burial will follow at Seese Hill Cemetery in Canadensis.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020