|
|
Michael Masucci
2/11/2020
Michael Masucci, 55, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on February 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the fiancé of Tina Romel. Born in Belleville, N.J. he was the son of Inez Marie (Martinez) Masucci of Stroudsburg, Pa. and the late Alfonso Masucci. Michael was living in the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 25 years. He was employed at the Hayward Laboratories of E. Stroudsburg as Lab. Tech in the batching department.
In addition to his fiance Tina and mother Inez he is survived by 3 sons: Kyle N. Masucci of Oceanside, Ca. , Dylan C. Masucci and Aaron K. Masucci both of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and a daughter Ashley Shilling and her husband Justin of Fleetwood, Pa. and step children: Alyssa Ziobro and husband Lucas of Hackettstown, N.J. and their children: Isabella and Willy, Aaron DeAngelo and John DeAngelo of Newton, N.J. and three grandchildren Madison, Colton and Cameron, a sister Susan Jerlinski and her husband James of Bartonsville, Pa. and 2 brothers: Robert Masucci of Stroudsburg, Pa. and James Masucci of Byran, N.J.
The family will receive friends on Friday Feb. 14, 2020 from4-6:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa.18360.
Memorial donations can be made to AWSOME Animal Shelter P.O. Box 13 Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020