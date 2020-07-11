Michael Shannon
10/14/1951 - 07/09/2020
Michael "Mike" Shannon, 68, of Swiftwater, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, and is finally reunited with his love, Denise, who passed away July 13, 2016. They are now together again to enjoy their eternity.
Born October 14, 1951, in Queens, N.Y., he was the oldest son to the late Frank Sr. and Antoinette (Cadolino) Shannon.
He is survived by his children, Victoria Shannon of Pen Argyl, Dianna Shannon of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., son, Nicholas Shannon and his wife, Jenny, of Bushkill; and grandsons, Mayson and Luke Shannon.
Deacon Jose Mendoza will conduct a graveside memorial service at noon Tuesday, July 14, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Pine Grove Road, South Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Mike, may be made to Disabled Veterans of America by visiting www.dav.org
or to Wounded Warrior Project
by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org
