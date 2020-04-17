|
|
Michal Kucharski
4/16/2020
Michal Kucharski, 67, of Henryville, Pa. passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020. Born in Piotrkow, Poland he was the husband of Natasha (Bardiovska) Kucharski. Michal was a resident of the Henryville area for the past 8 years and prior to that he resided in the Queens, New York area.
He was the owner of the Alert Action Construction Company in New York for many years. Michal was of the catholic faith.
In addition to his wife Natasha he is survived by a son Maciej Kucharski of Teaneck, New Jersey and a step-son Juraj Bardiovsky of Henryville, Pa.
Private cremation services will he handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020