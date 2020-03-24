|
|
Micheal Warenczuk
3/23/1992 - 3/21/2020
Micheal Warenczuk, 27, of Tannersville, died Saturday evening, March 21, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident earlier in the week.
Born on March 23, 1992 in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of Zdzislaw and Lucyna (Zysk) Warenczuk and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He was a 2010 graduate of Pocono Mountain East High School and currently a senior student at East Stroudsburg University ready to graduate this year with a degree in criminal justice.
Micheal was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Tannersville; and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, fishing and snowboarding.
In addition to his parents, surviving are two sisters, Joanna Warenczuk of Tannersville and Kamila Sledz and husband Daniel of San Diego, CA.
A private prayer service and cremation took place at the convenience of the family. Public memorial services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Animal Welfare Society of Monroe (AWSOM), P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or Camp Papillon Animal Shelter, 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020