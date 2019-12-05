|
|
Michele Vivianne Kubin
12/1/2019
Michele Vivianne Kubin, 52, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019. Born in Philipsburg, NJ, she was the daughter of the late John Michael Jakobsen and the surviving Kay (Kress) Hildabrant. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rudolph Kubin.
Michele graduated from Stroudsburg High School, Class of 1984. She was a kind and compassionate woman who loved helping others any way she could.
She is lovingly remembered by her mother, Kay Hildabrant and her husband William; her daughters: Mariah and Jessica Bryant, grandchildren: Gregory, Brantley, Miava, and Robert; her brother, John Jakobsen; her niece, Mackenzie; her nephew, Jake; many aunts and uncles; many cousins; her companion, Simon, and her longtime friend, Gene.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michele's name to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Weber Funeral Home
502 Ridge Avenue
weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019