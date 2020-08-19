Micheline 'Chelo' Santiago
3/30/1965 - 8/16/2020
Micheline 'Chelo' Santiago of East Stroudsburg passed away on Sunday, August 16th. He was the loving companion of Nicole Spano with whom he shard 16 years with.
Born March 30, 1965 in Puerto Rico to the late Ana-Iris Ramos and living father
Edith Santiago of San German, Puerto Rico.
Chelo has a passion for cooking. He was known to everyone as a great chef. He loved all his cars, we always said he was collecting them. He had a love for animals, especially his bird Chico. He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.
Chelo is survived by his fiancé, Nicole Spano, and stepdaughter, Marissa Ortiz. His sister, Lizzette Merchant and brother-in-law Pete Merchant of Plains, PA. His 3 brothers, Dario Santiago of East Stroudsburg, Hali Santiago and sister-in-law Diane of Swoyersville and Eddie Santiago of South Carolina. His nieces, Hali J. Elizabeth, Iris-Rose, Jasielly and great niece Jeaniveve. His nephews, Jimmy and Enrique, Joseph, Joshua, Steele, and Remington Spano of East Stroudsburg.
A visitation will be held on Thursday August 20, 2020 from 2pm – 6pm at the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA, 18301. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
