Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Mountain Laurel Mausoleum at Laurelwood Cemetery
Stroudsburg, PA
Mildred B. Russo

Mildred B. Russo Obituary
Mildred B. Russo
11/15/2019
Mildred B. Russo 93 of Stroudsburg and formally of Lynbrook, Long Island, N.Y. died peacefully of Friday Nov. 15, 2019. She was the widow of Salvatore J. Russo. Born in Ebdicott, New York she was the daughter of Joseph and Ernestine Bilik. Mildred was a graduate of the State Teachers College in Cortland, N.Y. and the Queens College in Flushing, N.Y.
Graveside services and entombment will be on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019 at 10:00am in the Mountain Laurel Mausoleum at Laurelwood Cemetery Stroudsburg, Pa. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th. St. Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th. St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
