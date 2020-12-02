Mildred D. Connelly

04/29/1928 - 11/28/2020

Mildred D. Connelly, 92, of Bushkill, passed away Saturday morning, November 28, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the wife of Donald R. Connelly with whom she shared 56 years of marriage..

Born on April 29, 1928 in Bronx, NY, she lived in Queens, NY prior to moving to Bushkill permanently in 1986.

Mildred worked for Met Life Insurance in New York.

She was a member of St. John's Senior Club, attended Middle Smithfield Presbyterian Church, and was an avid square dancer with the Leisure Squares and Dingman Dancers.

Mildred enjoyed needle point, traveling and cruising.

In addition to her husband, surviving are a niece; Janice Devereux and husband Kevin; and nephew, Robert Benson.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 5, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.

Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to thirty people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Animal Welfare Society of Monroe (A.W.S.O.M.), P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.

William H. Clark Funeral Home

1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg



