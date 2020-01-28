|
Mildred L. Acciarito
06/27/1939 - 01/24/2020
Mildred L. Acciarito, age 80 of Nazareth, formerly of Kunkletown passed away with her family by her side on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth.
Mildred was the loving wife of the late John J. Acciarito who passed away on September 28, 1996.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 27, 1939, daughter of the late Kenneth and Margaret (Kish) Morris.
Mildred had worked as a Secretary for the Law Offices of David A. Martino in Brodheadsville.
She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Gilbert.
Mildred was a member of the Red Hat Society and a former member of the Easton Area Senior Center in Easton.
We have been blessed with the presence of Mildred in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her sons: Kenneth Acciarito and his wife Michele of Easton and Jack Acciarito of Billings, Montana.
She was the loving grandmother to her three grandchildren: TJ, Ian and Madison Acciarito.
Mildred is also survived by a sister: Barbara Buchholz and her husband Michael of Long Island, NY and two nephews. Alex and Gregory Buchholz.
In addition to her husband John, she was preceded in death by a grandson: Jason K. Acciarito .
Funeral services will be held 12:30 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Tuesday, January 28th from 4 pm until 8 pm and Wednesday, January 29th from 10:30 am until time of service at the funeral home.
Mildred will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Buena Vista Cemetery in Brodheadsville.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
1426 Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020