Mildred Leasure Schmidt
01/18/1930 - 05/14/2020
Mildred Lorraine Albert Leasure Schmidt, 90, of Stroudsburg passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, while in the loving care of the Whitestone Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of Walter Leasure and they shared 27 years of marriage before his passing.
Born January 18, 1930, in Steubenville, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Henry J. and Mollie (McConnell) Albert.
Mildred was a waitress most of her life and worked throughout the Poconos, including the Beaver House, Petrizzo's, and Cappuccino's and many others. Mildred was very involved in the church and was a Sunday school teacher. She was an extremely involved, devoted mother and grandmother; she loved her family. She loved to dance and sing. She was even dancing and singing down the hallways of the nursing home, everyone loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include son, Donald J. Leasure and wife, Patricia, of Sparta, N.J., daughter, Debra Leasure Marsh of Stroudsburg; grandchildren, Michael and wife, Mandi, Katherine and husband, Chad, Daniel and wife, Christine; seven great grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler, Krista, Riley, Conner, Emma, and Alexandra.
She was preceded in death by son, David Leasure; the love of her life, Robert Schmidt; and son-in-law, Marco Marsh.
Due to recent health concerns, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be made expressed at the funeral home's Web site listed below.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc.
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
lantermanallenfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020