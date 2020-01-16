|
|
Mildred S Clifton
6/27/1923 - 1/14/2020
Mildred S. Clifton, 96, formerly of East Stroudsburg, died Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020, at Brunswick Health & Rehab. Center in Ash, NC where she was a resident. She was the widow of Donald R. Clifton who died April 7, 2018.
Born on June 27, 1923 in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late William and Mildred (Lehr) Saylor.
A 1941 graduate of Stroudsburg High School, she worked in several stores in the Stroudsburg area, last being J.C. Penney in the Stroud Mall.
Mildred was a member of the East Stroudssburg United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a son, John Clifton and wife Patricia of Calabash, NC; seven grandchildren, Jacqueline Schad, Chad Clifton, James Clifton, Trevor Morgans, Todd Morgans, Traci Vogt, and Tamara Wolfe; four great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Schad, Bodin Clifton, Kiana Michecetti and Dustin Ciampi; three great great grandchildren, Keegan Ciampi, Zelda Ciampi and Chase Morgan; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, James Clifton; a daughter, Judith Ann Morgans; three brothers, William Saylor, Dick Saylor and Maurice Saylor; and a sister, Edna Poot.
Services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with Rev. James Todd officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the .
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020