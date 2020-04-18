|
|
Millard A. "Butch" Piatt Jr.
06/24/1945 - 04/15/2020
Millard A. "Butch" Piatt Jr., 74, of Stroud Township, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Slate Belt Health Care Center. He was the husband of the late Edna M. (Johnson) Piatt, they were married in 1972.
Born June 24, 1945, in Easton, Pa., he was the son of the late Millard A. Piatt Sr. and Helen (Williams) Piatt Harding. He was a resident of Monroe County for the past 42 years, and prior to that, of Phillipsburg, N.J.
He owned and operated Butch's Subaru Garage for 20 years, prior to that he worked as a mechanic for Ertle's Subaru in Stroudsburg for 20 years. He also worked as a mechanic at the former Grant Department Store, East Stroudsburg.
Butch is survived by many friends.
There will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or March of Dimes Foundations, 1275 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, NY 10605.
