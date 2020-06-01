Millard S. Safin
1942 - 2020
Millard S. Safin
09/04/1942 - 05/30/2020
Millard S. Safin, 77, of Smithfield Township, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown, after being stricken earlier in the day with a heart attack. He was the husband of Barbara (Jennings) Safin with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.
Born on September 4, 1942 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Marvin Singer and the late Edna (Dunlap) Safin.
A lifetime resident of Monroe County, he first worked at Redmond Finishing and then at Cooper Industries from where he retired after 37 years of service. After retirement, he worked for E.F. Possinger & Sons. Millard was a wood craftsman and enjoyed hunting and camping.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two sons, Troy Safin and wife Sheri of Wooddale and Brian Safin and wife of Stroudsburg; two grandchildren, James Safin and Rachael Safin along with two additional granddaughters and one great granddaughter; two sisters, Gertrude Safin of East Stroudsburg and Iola Singer of Wind Gap; a brother, Clifford Safin and wife Violet of East Stroudsburg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert Safin and Richard Safin; and two sisters, Pauline Lee and Ruth Howey.
Due to current health restrictions, the viewing and service will be private. Burial will take place at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
