Millie Crawford
12/03/1925 - 11/26/2020
Millie Crawford, 94, of Tobyhanna, died early Thursday morning, November 26, 2020, at her home while under the care of Lehigh Valley Home Hospice.
Born in Nevis, West Indies, on December 3, 1925, she was the youngest of two sisters to the late Alfred and Alice (Claxton) Morgan. Millie was educated in the West Indies and migrated to the United States settling in New York City. After many years working for various companies as a secretary, Millie obtained work as a pool secretary in the Department of Social Services, Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. She worked there for over 30 years and attained the position of supervisor and administrative assistant to the director. Following her retirement, Millie relocated to Tobyhanna with her husband, the late Lorenzo Crawford.
Millie was a member of the Tobyhanna United Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was also a member of the local Senior Citizen Center, Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), and the American Association for Retired Persons (AARP).
Preceding her in death (in addition to her parents) was her husband, Lorenzo Crawford; son, Alfred Maynard; and sisters, Sophina Tyson and Evelyn Morgan.
She is survived by her daughter, Yvette Berry, New York; granddaughters, Tasliym and Iymaani Abdul-Hamid, both of New York City; and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc, 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono. Interment will follow at the Keokee Chapel Cemetery, Keokee Chapel Lane, Paradise Valley.
