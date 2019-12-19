|
|
Mitchel Santiago Mercado
12/19/2019
Mitchel Santiago Mercado, 64, of East Stroudsburg passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at The Gardens at Stroud. He was the beloved husband of Cecilia (Clabijo) Santiago.
Mitchel had resided in the East Stroudsburg area for the past 30 years and prior to that in Puerto Rico. He has worked in the hospitality business for most of his life. Mitchel was also of the Catholic faith.
In addition to his wife, Mitchel is survived by his nephew, Mitchel Santiago and many friends and extended family.
Cremation will be private with services held at a later date in Puerto Rico. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019