Monica Alma Perry

04/28/1946 - 10/18/2020

Monica Alma Perry, 74, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania (formerly Stroudsburg) passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born April 28, 1946 in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Monica and Thomas Murphy. She was a Roman Catholic and a longtime member of St. Luke's Church in Stroudsburg. Monica was devoted to her faith and her family throughout her life. She loved her parents, sisters, children, grandchildren, and husband. Her primary occupations were as a mother, grandmother, and wife for almost 54 years. Monica was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Dorothy Murphy and Mary Ann Quanchi.

Monica will be missed. She was surrounded by her family when she went to Heaven. She leaves five children who will cherish her memory, Ben Perry (Jocelyn), Audrey Perry (Anthony), Adam Perry (Katie), Joe Perry (Gulya), John Perry (Courtney); ten grandchildren Altai, Annie, Kaisar, Gabriel, Gracie, Camilla, Rosie, Maura, Anna, Thomas; and a devoted husband, Carlton.

The family plans a private ceremony.



