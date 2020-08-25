Monica Diane Padmos6/16/1937 - 8/21/2020Monica Diane Padmos age 83, peacefully went home to be with Our Lord on Aug. 21, 2020 at her home. Born Monica Monaco on June 16, 1937 to her parents Sophie Klecha Monaco and Alfred Monaco at the then family home on 18 Arlington Street, Paterson, NJ. She was the eldest of 2 daughters and was preceded by her beloved Husband Louis in 2005.Monica attended St. Mary's Catholic School and High School in Paterson graduating in 1955. She went to work at W.T. Grant in downtown Paterson which led to the path she would take in her later career in the fashion industry. She worked as a bookkeeper and office manager at Gino Paoli in Clifton, Tattersall Ltd and Ann Klein in Hackensack, Lind-Claire Fashions in NYC and Totowa, and Kenar Enterprises in Totowa from where she retired.Monica deeply loved her family and spent many years devoted to Lou, taking care of him as he had health issues especially later in life. She is survived by two sons. Louis of Graham, NC, his wife Joyce, and their children Alyssa Padmos of Orlando, FL and Justin Padmos of Graham, NC. Her younger son George Padmos of Tannersville, PA, his wife Vicky and their daughter Victoria Janell (Tori) currently in Tempe, AZ away at college. She is also survived by her younger sister Katherine Buniewski of Florida. Monica's kindness and gentleness, her easy way of being and all that she was, will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew and her.A Celebration of Her Life will be private for immediate family and close family friends at a future date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Compassionate Care Hospice of Northwestern PA in East Stroudsburg and especially nurses Kelly, Donna and Tracy for their dedication, wonderful help and compassionate care.Those wishing to honor Monica may make memorial contributions in her name to:Compassionate Care Hospice of Northwestern PA LLC237 E. Brown StreetEast Stroudsburg, PA 18301Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg