Monica Rittenhouse

Monica Rittenhouse07/11/2020Monica Rittenhouse 43 of Williamsport, Pa. died on Saturday July 11, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of Antonio and Barbara Cristosaro. Monica was residing in the Williamsport area for the past several years. She was of the catholic faith.She is survived by her children: William Rittenhouse, Monique Rittenhouse, Liam Rittenhouse and Mia Rittenhouse.A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th. St., Stroudsburg