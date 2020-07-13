1/
Monica Rittenhouse
Monica Rittenhouse
07/11/2020
Monica Rittenhouse 43 of Williamsport, Pa. died on Saturday July 11, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of Antonio and Barbara Cristosaro. Monica was residing in the Williamsport area for the past several years. She was of the catholic faith.
She is survived by her children: William Rittenhouse, Monique Rittenhouse, Liam Rittenhouse and Mia Rittenhouse.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th. St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com



Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
