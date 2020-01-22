|
Monroe J. Trimble
1/14/2020
Monroe J. Trimble, 89, of Bangor, PA passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Pocono. He was the widower of the late Virginia Trimble who passed away in 2003. Born in Chickamauga, GA he was the son of the late Monroe Tremble and Lizzie Whitefield.
Monroe was a worker for the New York City Transit Authority for over 30 years as a driver. He was of the Christian faith.
Monroe is survived by his siblings; Gary Tremble, Darlene Hobbs, Gilbert Tremble, and Deborah Powell.
Cremation is private. Burial will take place Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Tannersville Union Cemetery at 2pm. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA is assisting the family.
