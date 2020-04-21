|
|
Myra Butler
11/15/1932 - 04/20/2020
Myra Butler, 87, passed away early Monday morning, April 20, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township where she was a resident since 2017. She was the widow of Hyman Butler who died January 27, 1997.
Born on November 15, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the only child of the late Samuel and Anna (Salpeter) Mondshain. She lived permanently in Monroe County since 1991.
Surviving are two sons, Gary Butler and wife Laura of Stroudsburg, and Jeffrey Butler of South Lyon, MI; and two granddaughters, Hope and Brynn Butler.
Due to current health concerns, services will be private with burial at Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the National Alzheimer's Foundation www.alzfdn.org
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020