Myrtle E. Pipher
5/4/1928 - 12/8/2019
Myrtle E. Pipher, 91, of Tannersville, died Sunday evening, December 8, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. She was the widow of Stuart F. Pipher with whom she shared 51 years of marriage at the time of his death on July 6, 1999.
Born on May 4, 1928 at the family home in Reeders, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Mildred (Frailey) Woodling and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She was a graduate of Stroudsburg School of Cosmetology and has owned and operated Myrtle Pipher's Beauty Salon from her home since 1967.
Myrtle was a lifetime active member of Reeders United Methodist Church; a member of Order of Eastern Star; and bowled with the Colonial Lanes womens' league for many years.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda P. Mikels and husband Keith and Yvonne P. Rispoli and husband Michael all of Tannersville; three grandchildren, Lorelle E. Battle and husband Erik of Tannersville, Troy M. Rispoli of Reeders and Ryan S. Rispoli and wife Emma of Sciota; five great-grandchildren, Lydia Battle, Erika Battle, Matthew Rispoli, Ashley Rispoli and Ellianna Rispoli; a brother, H. Glenn Woodling of Gouldsboro; two sisters in law, Shirley Ann Pipher and Shirley Pipher; and several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Lisa. She was preceded in death by two sisters, H. Marlene Woodling and Edithmae Smith; and a brother, Lloyd Woodling.
She will be greatly missed by her ladies in the beauty shop.
There will be a visitation for family and friends on Thursday, December 12, from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A graveside service will be held at 11:30AM Friday, December 13, at Reeders Methodist Cemetery; and will be followed by a fellowship gathering in the church social hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Reeders United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 187, Reeders, PA 18352.
