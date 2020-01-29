|
Nancee Lappas Gormley
10/23/1956 - 01/24/2020
Nancee Lappas Gormley, 63, of Stroudsburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Lehigh Valley - Pocono Hospital in East Stroudsburg, following a more than decade long battle with ovarian cancer.
Nancee is survived by her son, Jesse Gormley, and his wife, Christina (Blackwell); daughter Alee Lee and her husband, Hayden; son, Wyatt Gormley; granddaughter, Sadie Gormley; sister, Sharon Dessell; cats, Lady Gaga, Scully, and Pig Pig; and many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Marguerite (Descrocher) Lappas; son, Joseph Gormley; sister, Donna Griffith; and many feline and canine companions.
Nancee was born on October 23, 1956, in Bristol Township, PA. She grew up in Levittown, PA, and was a 1979 graduate of Rutgers University - Camden where she received a bachelor's degree in psychology and sociology. She moved to Stroudsburg in 1985 with her then-husband and oldest son. Nancee was a full-time parent until 2000 when she began working as a teacher for the Stroudsburg Area School District. In the early 2010s, Nancee was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, for which she was continually treated until 2018 when she developed a blood condition that complicated her treatment strategy. Over the past 20 years, Nancee taught family consumer sciences to thousands of students, all of whom she loved, continuing even while receiving treatment.
Nancee fought her cancer to the very end, showing immense strength and poise throughout her battle and always downplaying her discomfort for the benefit of her family. She pushed herself to live the fullest possible life. Her children and granddaughter were the center of her universe, and she loved them fiercely. In recent years, around treatments, she traveled with her daughter to Ireland and Japan; they were inseparable despite an ocean between them, talking by video call several times a day. She loved Taco Bell dates with her youngest son, and adored visiting and playing with her granddaughter, who lovingly called her "Nanny."
The family would like to extend their thanks to all the doctors and nurses who took such great care of Nancee, especially Dr. Sonyo Shin and the nurses at the Pocono Cancer Center, and for the compassion, and humor they provided throughout the final years of her journey. And a special thanks to Nancee's many wonderful friends, whom she loved and who contributed so much to her life.
A private mass for Nancee will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, at St. Luke's Catholic Church (818 Main Street, Stroudsburg). Later that day, a Celebration of Life will be held at Stroudsmoor Country Inn (231 Stroudsmoor Road, Stroudsburg), beginning at 2:00 PM. All friends, family, and those whose lives Nancee touched are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to either Special Olympics of Monroe County or Animals Can't Talk Rescue and Adoption, Inc.
