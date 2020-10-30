Nanci L Quillen

11/27/1939 - 10/24/2020

Nanci L Quillen died at home in Sun City, AZ surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 24, 2020. She was a former 35-year resident of Mountainhome, PA. The oldest of four children, Nanci was born in Philadelphia on Nov. 27, 1939 to Dr. Hesser Lindig and Mabel Lindig Rometsch. She grew up in Glenside, PA and graduated from Abington Friends School in 1957. She then attended The University of Michigan. She had a successful career as an associate real estate broker in the Poconos.

Nanci loved art and enjoyed painting and strolling through art shows and museums. She collected unique jewelry and took silver design classes. She was a gourmet cook and was happiest in the kitchen when at home, but she may be best remembered by those who knew her for her love of storytelling. She was very knowledgeable and had a flair for sharing her experiences. Nanci loved going on adventures, and in her final days commented that she was about to go on her biggest adventure yet.

Nanci is survived by Don, her beloved husband of 53 years, her daughter Darcy Brennan (husband Keith), her son Ryan Quillen (wife Kristie), and four grandchildren: Kellylynn & Brady Brennan and Parker & Reece Quillen. She is also survived by her sisters Katie Moser and Carolyn Laumer along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Warren Lindig.

A memorial service will be held in the Poconos at a later date.

For those who knew her, please think of your best moment with Nanci, keep that as your memory, and smile when you think of her.



