Nancy A. Bradford1/30/1933 - 6/24/2020Nancy A. Bradford, 87, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Wednesday June 24, 2020 while in the loving care of Slatebelt Health and Rehabilitation Center after battling cancer.Born in Paradise Valley on January 30, 1933 she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Ida (Wagner) Bradford.Nancy was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. She was a graduate of East Stroudsburg High School and continued on to work as a spooler at S.R.C Textiles of Stroudsburg. Nancy was a woman of faith, very independent and hardworking.Nancy was a loving aunt, a good neighbor and a faithful friend. She was devoted to her family and kitties. Those left to cherish her memory include many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.She is predeceased by her sisters; Mary Ladlee, Linnie LaBar and Ella Griff.A visitation will be held on Monday June 29, 2020 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a prayer service at the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Burial will take place at the Prospect Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in honor of Nancy to AWSOM animal shelter P.O Box 13 Stroudsburg PA 18360.Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg