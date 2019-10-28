|
|
Nancy Ellen Elwine
10/20/2019
Nancy Ellen Elwine, 60, of Effort, passed away Sunday, October 20 in St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus.
She was the loving wife of the late Ray Elwine. They celebrated 28 years of marriage together before his passing in 2009.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late James Vincent Ace and the late Nancy Elizabeth (Strunk) Ace.
Nancy was a sales associate in retail for many years. She worked at the former Jamesway store in Brodheadsville. Later on, she worked at Giant in Wind Gap. She also worked at her sister's business, Merry's Custom Cakes in Stroudsburg.
She is survived by a son, Ian Elwine and his fiancée Katherine Carraher of Florida; a daughter, Erica Elwine of Effort; a brother, James Ace of Stroudsburg; two sisters, Mary Liningr of Stroudsburg, Carol Fry of Dalton, PA; four grandchildren, Blake Elwine, Nicholas Mendelsohn, Araya Mendelsohn, Nadaly Mendelsohn; and two step grandchildren, Faustine and Nathan Bonito. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Thelma LaBar.
Services will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kresge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 25 Brodheadsville, PA 18322.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.kresgefuneralhome.com
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019