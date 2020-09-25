Nancy I. Merring
06/24/1940 - 09/24/2020
Nancy I. Merring, 80, of Stroud Township, passed away early Thursday morning, September 24, 2020, while under hospice care in her home. She was the widow of Neil E. Merring who died August 28, 2013.
Born on June 24, 1940 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Emory and Helen (Hauser) Shaffer and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She graduated from Pocono Township High School and worked at Gray Chevrolet, Graver Trucking and Hess's in the Stroud Mall.
Nancy was a member of the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company & Auxiliary; and also has volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville since it opened in 2016.
Surviving are her son, James Merring and wife Jennifer of Blakeslee; a step-daughter, Jane Main of Glendale, AZ; four grandchildren, Jordan Merring, Jaclyn Susz, Kyle Main and Ryan Main; a great grandson, Micah Ally; a sister, Janet St. Hart of Reeders; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Merring.
Private services will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org
.
