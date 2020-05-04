|
Nancy L. Jarvis
05/03/2020
Nancy L. Jarvis, 75, of Sciota, passed away on Sunday, May 3 in Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House. She was the loving wife of the late Wallace P. Jarvis. They were married for over twenty years.
Born in Plainfield, NJ she was a daughter of the late Paul and Anne (Stazo) Kulpak.
Nancy was a secretary at various companies in Chester, NJ for many years. In her later years, she loved working at Plant Detectives Garden Center. She had a true passion for gardening. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by two sons, Mark Suabedissen and his wife Michelle of Albrightsville and Ronald Suabedissen of Sciota; two brothers, Paul Kulpak and his wife Frannie in NJ and Michael Kulpak and his wife Bonnie in FL; a sister, Marsha Johnson in AL and two grandchildren, Sean Suabedissen and Nicole Suabedissen.
Memorial services will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family.. Cremation will take place in the H. G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
Memorial donations may be made to AWSOM, P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020