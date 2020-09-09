Nancy Mae Marsteller11/7/1936 - 9/8/2020Nancy Mae Marsteller, age 83 of Polk Twp., Jonas passed away Tuesday, September 8th at Old Orchard Health Care Center in Easton.Nancy was the loving wife of Edward G. Marsteller. They celebrated their 37th Wedding Anniversary on November 21, 2019.She was born in Glendon on November 7, 1936, the daughter of the late Marshall and Elizabeth (Bougher) Burns.Nancy had worked as an Inspector for ITT in Easton for 16 years. She also worked as an On-Line Filmer for Computer Library Center in Bethlehem Township until retiring in 2001.She was a former member of Middlecreek Christian Church in Kresgeville where she was a member of the church choir. She was also a member of William Parsons # 185 Order of the Eastern Star in Easton.We have been blessed with the presence of Nancy in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her husband: Edward of Jonas; her sons: Kris Keller and his wife Zena of Effort, Scott Keller and his wife Shirley of Palmer Township and Curtis Keller and his wife Debra of Jonas; her stepdaughter: Michele (Marsteller) Busch of Irmo, SC; a brother in law: Donald Claus of Easton; a sister in law: Donna Burns of NJ.She is also survived by four granddaughters, one grandson, two step granddaughters, one great granddaughter and three great grandsons.She was preceded in death by two siblings: Robert M. Burns and Betty Jane Claus.No services are scheduled at this time. Interment is private and at the convenience of the family.Gower Funeral HomeRoute 209, Gilbert