Nancy S. Bowen
6/29/1939 - 1/29/2020
Nancy S. Bowen, 80, a resident of Pleasant Valley Manor, died early Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital- Monroe Campus in Bartonsville.
Born on June 29, 1939 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Harvey L. and Frances (Hoffman) Heller and lived in Monroe County for most of her life.
She was a graduate of University of Pennsylvania Nursing School and received her master's degree from East Stroudsburg University. Nancy was a registered nurse, having worked at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, Stroudsburg School District, Shawnee Academy and Pocono Medical Center.
Surviving are two children, Fred Bowen of Trappe and Sharon Reese of Pittsburgh; a grandson, Fletcher Reese of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Harvey G. Heller and wife Marie of Saylorsburg and Richard Heller and wife Beth of New Tripoli; a sister, Joyce Anderson of Snydersville; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9, at 1:00PM at St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Saylorsburg. Private burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Saylorsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Animal Welfare Socity of Monroe (AWSOM), P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or Stray Cat Blues, P.O. Box 8, Colmar, PA 18915 (www.straycatblues.org).
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main St., Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020