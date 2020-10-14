Naoma H. Whitmore
05/23/1931 - 10/12/2020
Naoma H. (Johnson) Whitmore, 89, of Analomink, passed away suddenly on Monday morning, October 12, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the loving wife of the late Franklin L. Whitmore, Sr. with whom she shared 60 years of marriage at the time of his death on June 4, 2010.
Born on May 23, 1931 at home in Wind Gap, she was one of thirteen children to the late Charles and Nora (Beck) Johnson.
She was a member of the Analomink United Methodist Church and the George N. Kemp Post 346 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are four children, Franklin L. Whitmore, Jr. and wife Caroline, Terry L. Whitmore, Sr. and wife Charline; Brenda Brown and fiance Hal Serfass, and Tammy L. Van Why and husband John; seven grandchildren, Heather Hartman, Kristy Vliet, Terry Lee Whitmore, Jr., Franklin L. Whitmore III, Rickey Lee Brown, Kenneth J. Van Why and Kurtis J. Van Why; four step grandchildren, Annissa L. Wilson, Jeanette A. Stauffer, Ann Hank and Edward Disbrow; 18 great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; four sisters, Wilhelmina Kroboth, Ethlyn Achenbach, Wintha Knitter and Marjorie Redshaw; a sister in law, Donna J. McNeal; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tera Jean Whitmore; a great granddaughter, Trinity Irene Van Why; four brothers, Raymond Johnson, Earl Johnson, Percy Johnson and John Johnson; and four sisters, Carole Sutton, Arlene Johnson, Arvonia Smith and Shirley Fehr.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 17, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM. Private cremation will follow the services.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to fifty people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Analomink United Methodist Church, S.M.A. (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Foundation, or to a charity of one's choice
