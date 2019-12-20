Home

Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
(570) 421-8383

Naomi B. Miller


2022 - 2019
Naomi B. Miller Obituary
Naomi B. Miller
05/10/22 - 12/16/19
On December 16, 2019, our mother Naomi B. Miller went home for a well-deserved rest after a short battle with cancer. Naomi was the daughter of William D. and Grace V. Bradley of Dingmans Ferry, Pa. She was born in the Smith house on Sugar Mtn. in Bushkill on May 10, 1922.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by husbands: Levi Cale, Edward Matthews and Jay H. Miller. Siblings: Ruth Husson, William "Bucky" Bradley and Bette Snyder.
She is survived by daughters; Ann E. Belcher and Jaye Ann Miller of Milford, Pa and her grandson, Douglas Jay Belcher of Selinsgrove, Pa.
Burial will take place at the Sandhill Cemetery at a future date. Donations may be made in honor or Naomi to the Karen Quinlan Hospice 99 Sparta Ave Newton NJ 07860 and or the Westgate Ambulance squad. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc.
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg
lantermanallenfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
