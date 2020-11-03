1/
Neal Boyce
10/31/2020
Neal Boyce, 94, of Brodheadsville, passed away Saturday, October 31 at home.
He was the loving husband of Mary (Maloney) Boyce. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in February.
Born in Fintown, Ireland, he was the son of the late John Boyce and the late Anne (Duffy) Boyce.
Neal was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
He was a first line foreman for Verizon in New York for thirty four years. He also worked for Maroon Pontiac in Pomton Lakes, NJ for ten years. He was an avid golfer, and recently joined the Indian Mountain Senior Golf League. Most of all, he was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six sons and one daughter, sixteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one great grandchild on the way. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers.
Viewings will be held on Wednesday, November 4 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Thursday, November 5 from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 4 at 11:00 AM from Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert with Rev. Michael Quinnan as celebrant. Burial will follow in Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322

Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
5
Viewing
09:30 - 10:15 AM
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
1763 Route 209
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
1 entry
November 3, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Ryan King
