Neil J. Hargrave
12/11/1950 - 05/03/2020
Neil J. Hargrave, age 69 of Effort, PA passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home.
Neil was the loving husband of Cynthia (Taylor) Hargrave. They were high school sweethearts and celebrated their 46th Wedding Anniversary on January 19th.
Neil was born in New York, NY on December 11, 1950, son of the late Eugene and Mary (Hart) Hargrave.
Neil had worked as an Exhibition Handler for the United Scenic Artists Local Union 829 in New York, NY for many years.
He served our country with dedication and courage in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Neil was a member of the East Stroudsburg Methodist Church in East Stroudsburg, PA. A funeral service will be held when they are permitted.
Neil was a member of the American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert, PA and the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club in Kunkletown, PA.
Neil loved his family first with a passion. He loved his country, antique cars especially his 1938 DeSoto, hunting, travel, and playing with his grandkids. We have been blessed with the presence of Neil in our lives. He will be deeply missed by many especially his loving wife: Cindy of Effort, PA ; his sons: Rich and his wife Bettsy of Effort, PA and Mike and his wife Arlene of East Stroudsburg, PA. He was the loving grandfather to his six grandsons: Jacob, John, Hunter, Logan, Rudy and Mason.
Neil is also loved and survived by two brothers: James Hargrave and his wife Carole of Bogota, NJ and Michael Hargrave and his wife Lisa of Dumont, NJ; two sisters: Laurel Merse of Tenafly, NJ and Donna Ortiz and her husband Michael of Dumont, NJ and several nieces and nephews. He was also loved by his brother-in-law Thomas and his sister-in-law, Marguerite Taylor and his sister-in-law Rose and brother-in-law, Damian Delaney and their children.
Interment will be private and the Funeral Services will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, and due to the circumstances of these times, please make memorial donations to your local food bank.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020