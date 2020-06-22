Nella Domenica Pettenati6/20/2020Nella Domenica Pettenati, née Cavazzini, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the age of 90 years. She was born and Nella was a gifted dressmaker and artist who attended Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. While at Pratt, she made lifelong friends and graduated in 1949. After an extended stay in Italy, Nella came back and found work at Saks Fifth Avenue, marrying her love for fashion and customer service skills. She married Alfred Pettenati on April 24, 1955 in New York City. The couple lived in Queens, where Jeanne and Al were born, before moving to Elmwood Park, New Jersey, where Leslie was born. Nella used her sewing talents to make slipcovers, draperies, suits and clothes for her family. She was an active stay at home mother, devoted to her family and beloved by friends.After raising her children, Nella took classes at Bergen Community College, worked as a sales associate in a clothing store, was a substitute teacher, and stayed active with art classes for many years. She loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, movies, history, current events, and drinking many thousands cups of tea. Nella was an avid reader throughout her life and spoke Italian fluently. She was a loving mother and a great friend to many. Nella was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Fairlawn, New Jersey and attended St. John's Catholic Church in Bushkill, Pa.Nella is survived by her husband Alfred, her three children, Jeanne, Al and Leslie, her son-in-law Alan, grandchildren Haley and Matthew, and dear friends Laura Vaccaro and Don Pizzi. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, her daughter-in-law Randi, and many cherished friends. Nella will be in our hearts forever.Nella loved animals, especially the family miniature schnauzer Pepper, and Al's yellow Labrador retriever Hunter. Donations in her name can be made to the ASPCA.There will be a family viewing on Thursday June 25, 2020 from 6-8:00pm with a prayer service at 7:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St. Stroudsburg, PA 18360. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 at 10:30am from the Church of St. John 5171 Milford Rd. E. Stroudsburg, Pa. with Fr. Gregory A. Reichlen as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Saddle Brook, New Jersey.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg